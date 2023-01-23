Road to ISE 2023: INOGENI to Unveil an All-New Multi-Camera Switcher

INOGENI will unveil the latest addition to its line of video mixers and switchers at ISE 2023 in Barcelona. The CAM230 is a multi-camera switcher that allows facilitators to easily switch between two USB 3.0/2.0 and one HDMI cameras, ensuring that all participants are given equal opportunities to speak and contribute to the conversation. The CAM230 also supports bi-directional audio for video bars as well as whiteboard and document cameras, fostering collaboration and productivity in any virtual setting. Discover the product at ISE 2023 in the INOGENI booth 2T430.

“This compact and well-designed multi-camera switcher is perfect for classrooms and collaborative meetings," said Gilles Chouinard, president and CTO of INOGENI. "Building on the success of our SHARE2U mixer for two cameras and the popular CAM300 for four cameras, the CAM230 is sure to shake up the AV industry.”

[Road to ISE 2023: Products, Updates, News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central] (opens in new tab)

Key Features and Benefits of the New CAM230

Three video source (two USB3.0/2.0 and one HDMI) clean switcher into a single video flow.

Change camera and video configurations without interrupting the presentation.

Bi-directional audio for video bars, such as Cisco, Poly, Logitech, and Bose.

Supports whiteboard and document cameras for added collaboration and productivity, like the Huddly Canvas, or the Logitech Scribe.

Cost-effective, reliable, and easy to install and connect (no drivers required).

Compact and robust design with an aluminum enclosure.

Designed and manufactured in Canada and TAA-compliant

Create Dynamic Presentations by Easily Switching Cameras

Access a smooth multi-camera experience with the ultimate solution for seamlessly switching between two USB and one HDMI cameras. In addition to the push button on the front of the CAM230, the RS232 and IP controls enable easy integration and camera selection on a control PAD with preferred CODECs and matrixes or directly to monitors or laptops for effective BYOM meetings.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

Achieve Video Meeting Equity in the Classroom

Video meetings have become a staple in the modern classroom, providing a convenient way for students and teachers to connect remotely. However, it's important to consider equity in a virtual learning environment. One way to ensure equity is to use multiple cameras in the classroom, such as one for the presenter, one for the audience, and one for a whiteboard or document camera. This setup, known as a HyFlex classroom, allows all participants to fully engage and feel included in the lesson. As more universities adopt this trend, it's important to consider the benefits of a HyFlex classroom and how it can promote equity and inclusivity in online learning.