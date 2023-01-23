Road to ISE 2023: Crestron's Innovations for the Workplace

Technology experiences are ingrained with familiar daily routines. Videoconferences have taken over the workday, automation installs have skyrocketed, and homeowners are spending more time in their residences than ever before. Crestron’s (opens in new tab) 16,000-square-foot booth at ISE 2023 will be brimming with hands-on, experiential demos that enable attendees to see how Crestron transforms the most mundane tasks and empowers everyone to come together in a way that sets them apart.

“ISE is a unique show that allows Crestron to exhibit the breadth of our product portfolio from all sides of our business in one booth,” said Brad Hintze, executive vice president, global marketing, at Crestron. “Our daily interactions with technology continue to impact the productivity of our workday and transform how we unwind at home. The immersive demonstrations in our booth will highlight technology’s influence on our lives at home, in the office, and even in hotels where we may stay.”

[Crestron Tackles the Modern Workplace: New Report Reveals Current Hybrid Trends] (opens in new tab)

Workplace Solutions that Work

Crestron continues to evolve and pave the way for the industry by adding software innovations that complement and integrate within the Crestron ecosystem. Designed as a flexible, IT-friendly companion to its hardware counterpart, DM NVX Software is the first of these platforms to set the stage for the future of Crestron solutions. It delivers seamless HD video streaming and content from any source to any display straight from an existing PC or server with the highest quality possible. Crestron has also expanded its AV-over-IP offerings, adding a new strategic partnership with NETGEAR that will make select models of the M4250 line of switches available directly through Crestron.

The hybrid meeting experience is integral to every organization and will take precedence as the modern workplace continues to take shape. Meeting equity solutions like Crestron Sightline and the entire Crestron Flex Unified Communications lineup for rooms of any size will be on display to demonstrate the flexible applications that can take meetings to the next level from every space. The latest Automate VX update has made meeting equity in any large space even easier. This update includes the Intelligent Video Room Designer tool, which overlays cameras and microphones on a room’s floor plan to help visualize the interactions between the cameras and the microphones before the design is deployed. The responsive Live Mode from Automate VX also enables easy adjustments to shot angles and widths once the solution is deployed. Crestron’s newest bundle, featuring the Crestron AirMedia wireless collaboration and Jabra PanaCast 50 video bar, will also be in action for the first time, showing the end-to-end BYOD solution that empowers organizations to reconfigure their workplace for hybrid-first meetings.

[Road to ISE 2023: Products, Updates, News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central] (opens in new tab)

A Reinvigorated Approach to Hospitality

Crestron’s legacy in both the residential and commercial markets poises the company to deliver the only fully integrated control solution for the hospitality industry. Since the first installation at the iconic New York Palace Hotel in 1992, Crestron has been enhancing the hospitality experience across guest rooms, ballrooms, meeting rooms, spas, and everything in between for some of the world’s most prestigious hotels. For the first time, Crestron will demonstrate a renewed and targeted focus on the hospitality space, showing attendees how to transform the guest experience from check-in and throughout their stay.