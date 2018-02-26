RMG Appoints Simon Deary as Director of Next Generation Display Line

RMG Networks, announced today that it has enlisted LED technology expert Simon Deary to join its leadership team as the Director of RMG MAX.



Deary has extensive experience in the digital LED solutions sector, running LED industry pioneer group LED Poison and most recently holding the position of Director of Specialist Products and Technology at infiLED EM International Limited, whilst also running his own design, events and visual consultancy company, Son et Lumiere.

“It is a pleasure to bring new technology developments to RMG’s MAX LEDsolutions," said Deary. "I have been working with the team in the UK and we have some incredible new IP to bring to market with MAX. RMG really understands technology and the direction of the industry, the team has been ahead of the curve for years. I have always been aware of the work they do and thought it’s somewhere I would like to work — and now I do!”

RMG recently showcased MAX at the world’s largest AV systems integration show, ISE 2018. The company’s all-in-one MAX solutions include 4G/5G, remote access, remote diagnostic, power management and Korby™ on board — meaning content and install with MAX is simple to implement, cost effective and can be tailored to the individual user’s requirements.