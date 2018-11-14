Riedel Appoints Kristof Vanden Eynde as Sales Manager for Belgium, Luxembourg

Riedel Communications has appointed Kristof Vanden Eynde as sales manager for Belgium and Luxembourg. Reporting to Wilbert Kooij, Riedel's general manager for Benelux, Vanden Eynde will work to expand Riedel sales and rental opportunities in both countries.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Kristof to our team," Kooij said. "His deep experience in systems integration and channel marketing, coupled with his extensive knowledge of the regional broadcast market, will be a huge asset as we continue to build our sales operation in Belgium and Luxembourg."

Kristof Vanden Eynde

Vanden Eynde joins Riedel from Belgian systems integrator Studiotech, where he served as area sales manager for more than four years. In addition to sales in the Flemish and Dutch markets, he was responsible for business development management in West and North Africa and also handled product management for Evertz and other media software and video infrastructure solutions. Prior to Studiotech, Vanden Eynde served as technical account/product manager at Diginet, a VAR for the broadcast and pro AV markets, and also held an earlier position at Studiotech as a sales engineer. He holds a master's degree in communication sciences from the University of Leuven.

"Riedel is well-known throughout Europe as the top provider of real-time communications and networking solutions, but there's still tremendous potential to grow the brand in the Benelux region," said Vanden Eynde. "I relish the challenge, and I'm really looking forward to joining the Riedel team."