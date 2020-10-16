Richard Mayer Has Spent Decades On Educational Research. Here are His Pandemic Teaching Tips. (EdSurge)

"Richard Mayer is one of the most influential educational researchers: His theory of multimedia learning is widely cited, and his resulting principles for how to design learning materials have become a kind of gold standard in the instructional design world. The journal Contemporary Educational Psychology ranks Mayer as the No. 1 most productive educational psychologist in the world."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many instructors found themselves teaching online for the first time during the quick shift to remote education in response to the pandemic. As they move beyond emergency solutions, this guidance from one of the top educational researchers could help them take their online pedagogy to the next level.