RGB Spectrum Adds Genetec, Milestone VMS Integration to Galileo Video Wall Processors

The What: RGB Spectrum has announced a major enhancement to its Galileo video wall processor line featuring integration with video management systems (VMS) from Genetec and Milestone. Optional plug-ins provide seamless integration between cameras managed by Genetec or Milestone and other video and computer sources. The Galileo VMS integration allows alarms, access control, GIS and more to be displayed alongside the Genetec and Milestone VMS video in a consolidated view.

The What Else: RGB Spectrum’s new Genetec and Milestone VMS integration with Galileo processors is designed to provide easy-to-manage operation with cameras and other video sources integrated in Genetec or Milestone VMS systems.

Related: Crime Fighting Center Tracks Down Suspects with RGB Galileo-Powered Video Wall

Operators familiar with the Genetec/Milestone VMS interfaces can control the video wall from within the standard VMS interface they are used to. They can recall layouts, move and resize windows, and drag and drop any VMS or other signal source into a window on the video wall display.

The Bottom Line: The Galileo video wall processor is an ideal solution for security operations centers, monitoring systems, emergency operations centers, command centers and other security and surveillance applications.