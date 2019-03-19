Reshaping the College to Avoid Failing the Modern Learner (The EvoLLLution)

"Non-traditional students are here to stay. Some 41 percent of students enrolled in higher education are 25 or older. The National Center on Educational Statistics forecasts that the adult student population will continue to grow at a faster rate than traditional students over the next decade. "—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As campus demographics shift the needs of students are changing, too. Now that "nontraditional" students are the norm, we need to evolve the ways we serve all students.