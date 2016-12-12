Reserva Room Signage Increases Internationalization Options

Reserva Room Signage now offers versions in 13 different languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Russian and other key European languages.



Additional language functionality is not only useful for international companies, but also for large corporations or universities who may have a large multilingual contingent, regardless of where they are based. This flexibility means they can communicate important room allocation information in more than one language.

Reserva also extends its support for market leading calendar systems with the addition of Google Calendar and G Suite (formerly Google Apps for Work) connectors. This gives Reserva integration with the leading systems used in corporations and universities.

Further functionality enhancements enable organizations to control the theme and branding of the signage solution, offering an additional internal channel for brand reinforcement.

“These enhancements further cement Reserva’s position as one of the leading room booking signage solutions," said Simon Carp, Senior Product Manager. "The features are immediately accessible to all existing and new customers, and can be implemented within an organization, wherever they are based.”