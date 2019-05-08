Researchers assessing AI's ability to measure student engagement (Education Dive)

"Researchers at University of Montreal are partnering with ed tech firm Classcraft to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to measure student engagement and survey potential classroom management changes. The research will take place with data collected on Classcraft’s technology, which attempts to use engagement managing tools to improve school climate, academic scores and social-emotional learning, Education Week reports."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence is poised to make major impacts across every industry. Higher education will undoubtedly change as AI gets folded into educational practices. While its unlikely that AI will replace instructors, it could help them streamline their processes.