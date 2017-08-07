Research and Market Releases Digital Signage Software Market Report

Research and Markets has released the "Digital Signage Software Market (2017-2023)" report.



Per the report, the digital signage software market is expected to attain a market size of $9.1 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Signage with beacons, touch screens, sensors, and RFID technologies have gained prominence due to significant uptake of smartphones and other handy communication devices. With the rapid growth in the user base of Smartphones it is very easy to interact with the digital signage screens for various activities such as to play games, participate in public pools, and also share content.

Growing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, technological advancements and infrastructural growth are the factors driving the digital signage software market. The interactive and easy to use process makes the technology a most preferred system for displaying products are services.

Based on the component type, the digital signage software market is segmented into software and services. The software market is further segmented into content management system, edge server and others.