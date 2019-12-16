Report Shares Makerspace Impact in California CCs (Campus Technology)

"The 'Maker 100' course at the City College of San Francisco, a general education class, is team-taught by three instructors: a member of the Visual Media Design department, a member of the Art/Sculpture department and a member of the Computer Networking and Information Technology department."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Makerspaces are spurring learning in a major way at community colleges in California thanks to a statewide effort. The CCC Maker network has helped connect many students with technological resources they have never had access to before.