Renewed Vision Releases ProPresenter 7

The What: Renewed Vision has announced the availability of ProPresenter 7, the latest version of its flagship live presentation and production software for sporting events, broadcast studios, houses of worship, concerts, and conferences. The first major upgrade of the software in five years, ProPresenter 7 adds support for advanced multiscreen presentations, an improved user interface, and a simplified pricing structure. Renewed Vision (Booth SL7427) will demo ProPresenter 7 at the 2020 NAB Show, taking place April 19-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Whaty Else: Pro Presenter 7’s multiscreen innovation is powered through a new Announcements Layer, which allows ProPresenter 7 to display different presentations at the same time on different outputs. With multiscreen support, one ProPresenter 7 installation can create a three-screen edge blend, populate IMAG screens and other stage displays, and feed announcements to lobby screens without the need for external image splitters.

The updated Stage Display has its own editor window with a built-in multiviewer to monitor all display outputs. ProPresenter 7 supports SDI and NDI outputs, and automatically detects outputs without restarting for easy setup and configuration.

With a darkened look for easier viewing and operation, the new interface offers a streamlined user experience. From one screen, users can monitor upcoming slides, access and organize all media assets, create playlists, preview any output, and control video playback. ProPresenter 7 has also optimized its search function for more efficient song selection, and slide notes have been redesigned and move to the bottom of the screen.

An all-new editor offers improved functionality to produce better visuals in less time, with dynamic text scaling and linked text boxes, enhanced guides and rulers, data-driven text boxes for countdowns, adjustable shapes with color gradients, and more. ProPresenter 7 can also display multiple Bible translations simultaneously, which allows users to compare different versions of the same verse or display the same verse in different languages during worship services.

Developed at the same time as the Mac version, the Windows version of ProPresenter 7 is 64-bit native for improved performance, stability, and integration with Mac systems. Seat licenses work for both Mac and Windows-based systems, and can be disabled and re-enabled on a per-computer basis.

“Our new multiscreen output ProPresenter 7 is a game changer for live events,” said Brad Weston, president, Renewed Vision. “We’ve made it easy and affordable to create multimedia presentations with different content on multiple screens. Plus, it’s easier than ever to create and organize content with our redesigned interface.”

The Bottom Line: With its new pricing structure, ProPresenter 7 is a complete, integrated solution with no separate modules—a first for ProPresenter that creates an entirely new value proposition. Customers purchase seat licenses for each presentation computer. With ProPresenter 7, Renewed Vision is also unveiling ProPresenter+, an annual option that offers software updates and new functionality to customers in shorter intervals.

ProPresenter 7 is also available as a free download. The free version is not intended for use with an audience, as the output will have a watermark, but it allows users to build shows and presentations that can be transferred to the licensed presentation computer.