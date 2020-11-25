Reimagining the school help desk (eCampus News)

"The impact of the pandemic on educational programming has created what will more than likely be fundamental and foundational changes to the traditional classroom environment. In general, the traditional classroom simply is not visible in today’s milieu."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has forced many institutions to center virtual learning technologies. With classes going remote or hybrid, questions are inevitable and support is key for facilitating success. Now more than ever, campus stakeholders need trusted resources to help them navigate unfamiliar territory. The importance of a consolidated, streamlined help desk cannot be overstated.