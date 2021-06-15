InfoComm 2021 Registration Opens

Registration has officially opened for InfoComm 2021, which is taking place in Orlando, FL, Oct. 23-29.

“We’re extremely excited to gather the pro AV industry together for InfoComm 2021. There isn’t anything quite like the in-person experience of learning about new technology, making new business connections, and meeting up with longtime industry peers,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA. “Like countless other industries, pro AV has been affected in a multitude of ways by the pandemic—some negative, like the pause of live events, others positive, such as the dramatic adoption of video communications. At the show, we’ll explore the trends that emerged, and which will be long-lasting.”

InfoComm 2021 will spotlight the largest, fastest-growing, and most critical solutions and technologies in the world of AV. Throughout the show floor at exhibitor booths and in education sessions, attendees can explore conferencing and collaboration; content, production, and streaming; digital signage, learning, live events, audio, and much more.

InfoComm attendees can stop by the Technology Innovation Stage for bite-sized insights into the latest technology advancements and applications on Wednesday through Friday on the trade show floor at Booth 1961. These free sessions will feature product announcements and demonstrations, New Technology Lightning Rounds highlighting the most exciting new products at InfoComm 2021, a state of the industry presentation from AVIXA’s market intelligence team, and more.

InfoComm 2021 will have many opportunities for networking at events like the Tech Managers Forum, the Independent Technical Services, Systems Integrators, and Consultants Councils Reception, Young AV Reception, Women's Council Breakfast, Live Events Forum and Reception, and the Diversity Council Networking event.

