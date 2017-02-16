Registration Open for Digital Signage Connection/Platt Retail Institute Webinar

Digital Signage Connection and Platt Retail Institute Webinar will present a webinar on February 28 at 2 p.m. EST to discuss the recent PRI Working Paper, Quantifiable Benefits and Analytical Application of RFID Data.



Presenters for the webinar are Manik Ariyapadi, Principal, Strategy and Operation, A. T. Kearney, and Steven Keith Platt, Director and Research Fellow, PRI, and Director of Research, Retail Analytics Council, Northwestern University.

In this webinar, research will be presented on the impact of RFID technology. Working with data supplied by Macy's, the research findings will aid retailers in understanding the benefits associated with RFID by presenting use cases that illustrate both qualitative and quantitative benefits, as well as introducing new data applications that considers RFID and other retail data sets to produce new and unique insights.