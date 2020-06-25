Reflections on the Invisible Labor of Online Teaching (Inside Higher Ed)

"I knew I would have a hard time with online teaching. I have no training and absolutely no experience with online teaching or online learning. I was terrified to let my students down and found myself constantly obsessing about equity, different online platforms and how to best create accessible lectures and discussions for my students. My headaches turned into migraines from too much screen staring, and I often woke up in the middle of the night thinking about how to best approach an interactive lecture for the next day."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has been difficult for many students. The upheavals caused by campus closures have impacted them significantly. To help navigate these times, some are turning to professors for virtual mentorship. But this, in turn, creates extra emotional labor for educators.