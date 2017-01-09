Reflect Uses FLEXLite NXG Technology For Video Displays in New Headquarters

Reflect created two visually dynamic LED displays using FLEXLite NXG technology from Nashville-based PixelFLEX for their new headquarters in Richardson, Texas.



“As we were designing our new facility, we wanted to showcase the innovative technologies we are leading with in the field,” said Chas Thornhill, CTS, Reflect’s Senior Systems Engineer. “Since our previous location didn’t really say a lot about us as a company, we wanted a more modern look and for the space itself to showcase what we do at Reflect. Knowing that the first impression is always very important, we wanted to deploy creative LED experiences in our new lobby and PixelFLEX was a natural choice for us.”

Tthe FLEXLite NXG from PixelFLEX is designed to meet the demands of any installation or production. With fully front-serviceable panels, the FLEXLite NXG is available in 2.6mm-6.25mm pitch options, plus it includes a 6.25mm IP65 version as well. For optimum performance, FLEXLite NXG tiles are calibrated directly out of the box to help decrease any failures in the field and to ensure perfect color and brightness.

“In the new lobby, we wanted to simulate a store front window because retail is one of our largest vertical markets," said Thornhill. "To do this, we created a room that is about 5 feet deep by 20 feet wide with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that connects to our lobby. Inside the room, we built a 2 meter by 2 meter LED display made up of 16 FLEXLite NXG tiles. We rotated three tiles 45 degrees and positioned them in front of the others for a more interesting display. Having the tiles rotated and brought forward gives us three focal points for custom video content, plus we still have the option to utilize the LED screen as one continuous display.”

When deciding upon which technology to use for the “store front” application, there were specific advantages to choosing the FLEXLite NXG.

“The FLEXLite NXG 3.9mm technology was perfect for this installation because each cabinet is self-contained with built-in receiving card and power supply, plus we needed front-serviceability and a product that lends itself toward non-standard installations,” said Thornhill. “The FLEXLite NXG line offers cabling flexibility and multiple options for mounting so it doesn’t have to be assembled in the traditional way. And with a maximum brightness of 1500 NITs the display can compete with ambient light in a store front deployment.”

“For added emphasis, we installed an additional PixelFLEX LED experience comprised of four FLEXLite NXG 2.6mm cabinets recessed directly into the front of our reception desk,” added Thornhill. “In preparation, we had the desk equipped with rear access panels to facilitate mounting and cabling. The desk is a purpose-built piece of furniture designed specifically to deploy the FLEXLite NXG half panels. Now when you enter our lobby, we have two primary areas of innovative digital media focus and it looks great.”

With the installation complete, Reflect opened the doors to their new headquarters in Texas. Thornhill is confident they have achieved their goal of merging the digital and physical worlds through the creative deployment of the FLEXLite NXG displays.