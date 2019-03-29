Redesigning IT Governance for Digital Transformation at North Carolina State University (EDUCAUSE Review)

"North Carolina State University (NC State) is a public land grant university in the University of North Carolina System. NC State is a doctoral institution with very high research activity. Located in Raleigh, NC State has more than 34,000 students and over 9,000 faculty and staff members. The university has ten academic colleges reporting to the provost, along with six major units in the chancellor's cabinet: external affairs, partnerships and development, finance and administration, general counsel, information technology, research and innovation, and university advancement."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is an aspirational vision, no doubt, but NCSU's IT Governance plan is a bellwether. Read about the team's strategies, including separating operational and tactical decision-making from the governance process.