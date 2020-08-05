Readying your IT infrastructure for COVID-19 scenarios (eCampus News)

"It’s a safe bet that colleges and universities didn’t have 'crippling global health pandemic' in their 2019-2020 school year strategy plan. That said, disruptions to on-campus learning are not unprecedented, which is why many institutions were able to stand up the IT infrastructure required to support some level of virtual teaching and learning."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We are now at a point in the pandemic where students need more than the quick shift to emergency remote teaching offered them. The infrastructure challanges ahead of IT teams this fall are vast, whether schools are planning for in-person, remote, or hybrid learning.