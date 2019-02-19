Reading Fuels Empathy. Do Screens Threaten That? (EdSurge)

"Reading changes our brains. Beyond allowing humans to gather and synthesize new information, research shows it is key to cultivating empathy in individuals, too. One study finds this to be particularly true for fictional stories, which allow readers to imagine themselves as other people, in other worlds, with different ideas and challenges."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Research shows that the medium plays a role on how our brains process written content — reading on a digital device can impact the brain differently than reading printed matter. EdSurge unpacks the implications.