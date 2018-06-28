RCI Lights Up Baltimore Harbor with EAW

Light City Baltimore is an annual event that takes place at the Baltimore Harbor celebrating light, music, and innovation. This year the Baltimore Office of Production and Arts added a new stage to the event, named Club Light City, to showcase DJ sets in Kaufman Pavilion by Rash Field. The organization tapped Baltimore-based RCI Systems to provide sound reinforcement for the new music venue.

“The stage featured DJ acts which require a dynamic stage monitor system for the performer while also covering a small dance floor in front of the stage. The main PA was designed to project sound into the area in front of the Pavilion, which was approximately 200 wide by 400 feet deep,” said David Hoover, senior account manager for RCI. “We used our EAW KF850 rig for the stage monitor system and our new EAW RADIUS sound reinforcement system to cover the outdoor area. The tight pattern control of RADIUS kept the sound contained while still hitting 115dB when needed—everyone in the area was immersed in sound.”

Hoover specified a left-right PA, with each array made up of four RSX208L stacked on two RSX18 subwoofers. Two KF850 loudspeakers stacked on two SB850 subwoofers were placed stage left and right for monitor purposes.

“We are an EAW house,” said Hoover. “When we decided to add a new system to our inventory it made sense to check out RADIUS. Sticking with one manufacturer makes it easy to interface different components and provides a commonality of tone that we, and our customers, appreciate.”

The Club Light City Stage featured three to four artists a night performing between 7 and 11 p.m. The crowd from the main festival experienced the sound from the RADIUS stacks from as far away as 1,000 feet, without causing any interference with the events being held at the nearby Science Center. Hoover said, “This was our first time at this festival and it was terrific. We look forward to coming back next year.”