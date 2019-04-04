RCF Introduces Enhancements to RDNet Control Software

The What: RCF has released RDNet software version 3.1. The RDNet (networked management system) sees much improvement such as direct control of the on-board hi-pass filter, new Shape Designer, and Bass Shaper function. The interface is newly enhanced for faster adjustments and is visually improved with high contrast colors and intuitive control for touchscreen devices.

The What Else: The Shape Designer assists with line array set-up in audio systems, performing a two-dimensional calculation to provide system curvature, system rigging point, and cabinet angles.

The Bass Shaper tool helps the system engineer to adjust the desired timbre on low frequencies. Within a few steps it is easy to correct low-end behavior to maintain tonal balance across the entire system.

RDNet 3.1 also takes control on the internal High-Pass filter on each cabinet, improving system flexibility and simplifying satellite-to-subwoofer phase alignment. New views like the single channel equalization views have been added.

The Bottom Line: Designed for small, medium, and arena-sized sound systems, RDNet has evolved into a control platform for large, complex, and extended installations. Based on a proprietary network protocol, RDNet provides straightforward monitoring and control of an RCF system down to every connected device or object.

Each device has onboard DSP to address specific presets or modifications of parameters, to a single object or group. A network user can change level, delay, EQ and other settings, including setting advanced subwoofer configurations. RDNet 3.1 not only controls loudspeakers, it can also be paired with digital matrixes or amplifiers.