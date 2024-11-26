Rain or Shine, Innovative Pro AV Brings Golf Indoors at The Shack Indoor Golf Club

The conditions are always perfect for a round of golf at The Shack Indoor Golf Club in Glenview, IL. Trackman golf simulators and audio, video, and automation components from Snap One, now part of ADI bring 100 championship courses to life for both experts and novices alike.

These advanced technologies are seamlessly integrated throughout the facility, enhancing the simulation environments without intruding on the experience. Long-time Snap One + ADI customer, Quality Connections Audio & Video Design (QCAV), worked closely with The Shack’s owners to craft a dynamic, PGA-style entertainment venue that appeals to all ages and skill levels. Whether guests are looking to spend an hour perfecting their swing or an entire day competing on iconic courses, the custom-designed AV and automation systems from QCAV give every player an edge in their gameplay.

QCAV was introduced to the project just as the 8,000-square-foot building was being gutted, giving the team a clean slate to work with. Life-size displays, distributed audio and video, surveillance, and automation—The Shack would have it all, and with the expertise of Snap One and QCAV, that vision became a reality.

Roughly 78 devices from Snap One are providing quality entertainment, security, and control to The Shack. While managing so many devices might seem overwhelming, QCAV made it effortless with a custom-programmed Control4 automation system integrated with the OvrC remote management platform.

August Arrigo, QCAV principal, and his team can access the cloud-based management solutions to ensure all Snap One technologies are operating optimally. If something seems problematic, the QCAV techs can troubleshoot from wherever they are—no need to go directly to The Shack, which saves time for both QVAC and its clients. Often, a simple reboot is the answer, and QVAC can initiate it via the WattBox IP power conditioners installed at each electrical outlet. This is rarely necessary, according to Arrigo, but it gives the client and QVAC a safety net just in case.

“If a problem is detected, we can fix it without having to visit The Shack and have the system up and running within a few minutes,” Arrigo said. If we do need to perform an onsite inspection and remedy, WattBox allows us to see exactly which piece of equipment is affected so we can bring the right replacement or tools to fix it.” Luma-brand surveillance cameras also provide insight, recording footage captured inside and outside to a dedicated server, which The Shack managers and owners can review when necessary.

The Shack managers, meanwhile, utilize a simple Control4 app on a dedicated iPad behind the restaurant bar to supervise the numerous Snap One technologies, including the larger-than-life displays featured in the six golf simulation bays. To extend the video enjoyment beyond virtual golf sessions, QCAV integrated a Binary MoIP (media-over-IP) solution from Snap One to distribute other entertainment content from a central rack of AV components to any or all displays. This includes 30 Samsung TVs mounted on poles between each simulation bay and occupying the bar/restaurant area.

“When the simulators aren’t being used, the 150-inch displays and a 220-inch display in a jumbo bay with stadium-style seating, can show the Super Bowl, golf tournaments, movies, and more, while the Samsung displays present something completely different,” said Arrigo. The Shack managers select and direct the choice media via a custom Control4 app on a dedicated iPad secured on a wall-mounted LaunchPort charging station. For the quad-screen at the bar, they can choose separate programs for each of the four individual displays or spread one show across all four displays.

To streamline an otherwise tedious process of turning the displays on and off, QCAV programmed special open and close commands into The Shack’s central automation processor. Just a single touch of a button on the iPad signals the Control4 EA-3 controller to turn on and off all six simulation displays and 30 TVs. Audio is seamlessly integrated, traveling with the video via a Triad audio matrix and LEA amplifiers to Snap One Episode-brand loudspeakers in each simulation location and other parts of the property. QCAV divided the audio distribution system into three independent zones enabling music from components in the AV rack to play at the bar/restaurant while golfers hear audio from a sports broadcast in the simulation area.