What to Know about the Middle Atlantic New Q-SYS Certified Plug-In

Will mitigate management and control of NEXSYS power distribution via the Q-SYS ecosystem.

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced the availability of the new Q-SYS Certified control plug-in for its NEXSYS Series UPS Backup Power System with RackLink. Developed by Control Concepts, the new Q-SYS plug-in enables control of NEXSYS UPS via Q-SYS.

"RackLink is built around enabling native support for its intelligent system control, logging and data management, environmental control, and protection features," said Nyron Kahrim, UPS product manager, Legrand | AV. "With this latest plug-in, we have enabled Q-SYS integration across our entire power distribution and control family, making it much easier for integrators to install and manage NEXSYS products with the Q-SYS Platform."

The new Q-SYS Certified plug-in for the NEXSYS Series UPS Backup Power System with RackLink is now available for download in Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager. The new NEXSYS firmware update (1.10 0.08) is available from the product pages and Power Downloads page on legrandav.com and is required to activate the functionality.

A Q-SYS Technology Partner since 2023, Middle Atlantic also has Q-SYS Certified plug-in integrations for its Premium+ Series PDUs with RackLink and Select Series PDUs with RackLink.

