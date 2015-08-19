Topics

QSR Digital Media Application Analytics Webinar Now Available

The Analytics in QSR Digital Media Application webinar is now available to view online. This webinar by three digital media veterans outlined practices in using data to enhance revenues, margins, customer experience and operating efficiencies, delivered through the inherent capabilities of digital menu, promotion and order confirmation boards.As QSRs seek to modernize the customer experience, analytics provide quantified, actionable insights into what works best for the QSR brand, operator and franchise owner.