QSC Releases 'Major Update' to SysNav Software 2.1

QSC is releasing a major update v2.1 for its SysNav (System Navigator) software. QSC SysNav is an iPadOS and Windows application intended to be used with QSC next-generation, intelligent, L Class compatible loudspeaker systems. The software allows the user to easily design, configure, control, monitor and apply signal processing to individual loudspeakers, full arrays or groupings of both, providing a rich, detailed and intuitive control and monitoring environment, from pre-deployment loudspeakers’ parameter setup to post-show review of equipment operation logs.

The v2.1 release brings a suite of highly anticipated new capabilities including:

Inventory function which provides a means to create and save systems offline and connect virtual loudspeakers and arrays to physical devices.

System Designs including Inventories and DSP settings for arrays and loudspeakers that may be created, saved, recalled and applied to physical devices.

User-adjustable EQ and filters, including a 6-band parametric EQ as well as high-pass filters for use with QSC and generic active subwoofers.

Improvements and refinements to the SysNav AIM (Array Installation Modeling) prediction tool including addition of subwoofer stacking deployment options.

Updated firmware (version v1.2) for LA108 and LA112 Active Line Array Loudspeakers.

Support for the LS118 (4 kW, single 18 inch) Active Subwoofer.

QSC is now shipping its LS118 Active Subwoofer. The subwoofer delivers additional performance above and beyond the initially published preliminary specification, now boasting a 4000-watt power amplifier producing a clean and undistorted 138 dB of peak SPL.

Further product refinements include the ability to generate a cardioid radiation pattern (using two or more units) providing up to 15 dB of rejection behind the subwoofers’ arrangement. The on-board DSP now provides optimal cardioid performance for three recommended deployments options (back-to-back, side-by-side, stacked). For ease of transport, installation and deployment, the LS118 is equipped with four heavy-duty, nonlocking, low noise 4-inch casters.