QSC Launches Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager

The What: QSC announces the addition of Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager as part of the latest release of Q-SYS Designer Software v7.1.

The What Else: This new cloud-based feature allows system designers to quickly and easily download and install new Q-SYS assets, including plugins for third-party device control, all without having to wait for new Q-SYS Designer Software releases.

“One of the key strengths of the Q-SYS Platform is the ability to integrate nearly any IP-based third party device via its open API with custom scripting and plugins,” says Greg Mattson, Product Manager, Installed Systems, QSC. “The addition of the Asset Manager will empower QSC, as well as approved third-party manufacturers and independent Q-SYS programmers, to contribute to a growing Q-SYS asset library and ultimately expedite the delivery of these resources to system designers and administrators.”

The Bottom Line: The Asset Manager currently features plugins from some of the most commonly used elements in today’s conference room, including devices from Microsoft, Global Cache, Attero Tech, Atlona, Clock Audio, Visionary Solutions, and more. Each plugin includes a detailed description, links to relevant product pages, imagery, and access to previous versions of the asset for when reversion is necessary within a system design.