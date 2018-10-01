QSC Introduces CP Series Powered Loudspeakers

The What: QSC has introduced the CP Series of compact, powered loudspeakers, positioned for customers who desire QSC performance, quality, and reliability at a value price point.

The What Else: The CP Series is comprised of two two-way models, the CP8 and CP12. Both models feature an efficient 1000-watt Class-D power module, one-touch preset DSP contours for the most common sound reinforcement applications, and line, mic/line, and 3.5 mm stereo inputs. Each can also be pole-mounted, utilized as a floor monitor, or deployed in a fixed or temporary installation. Available accessories include carrying tote, outdoor cover, and quick-connect yoke mount.

“QSC is known the world-over for delivering quality, high performance products for professional use,” states QSC David Fuller, senior director, product development. “The ability to deliver that same value proposition to a far broader range of customers is a remarkable achievement for our teams. Likewise, CP offers an incredible introduction to the QSC brand for first-time buyers, as well as a long sought-after QSC solution for commercial customers.”

The Bottom Line: Further enhancing the products’ appeal, a compact form factor and light weight combine to offer easier transport and deployment in both portable and installed applications. The CP Series is available in stores and online worldwide beginning October 1, 2018.