QSC Debuts QSC@Home Training, Certification, and Support Hub

QSC has launched QSC@Home, an online launch point dedicated to users’ success across a vast range of solutions and applications. Through its “Connect, Learn and Experience” architecture, QSC@Home visitors are treated to a collection of online training, tutorials, certification, webinars, entertainment, and live online support from company experts, all of which is constantly curated and updated. QSC@Home is aimed at everyone from systems contractors, integrators, AV/IT technicians, AV consultants, musicians, artists, DJs, live sound engineers, recording pros, HOW musical directors, and end users at all levels of expertise.

(Image credit: QSC)

QSC@Home programs are offered free-of-charge and are available in a variety of time zones and languages.

Related: Pro AV Education Resources

QSC Work at Home Webinar Series features live interactive webinars covering system installation topics across the Q-SYS Ecosystem, all in a small, virtual classroom setting to allow maximum individual user benefit. Topics include AEC best practices, conference room configuration, Zoom Rooms integration, networking, and more.

Q-SYS Training Final Design Office Hours is a new program designed to allow those Q-SYS Level 1 and Level 2 students to review their final design requirement with a live Q-SYS trainer. These one-on-one, 30-minute sessions provide a unique opportunity for students to get actual live feedback to bring them finish line for their certification.

QSC Fresh Bytes, a series of live, online training sessions dedicated to live sound, led by a team of QSC experts. These intimate interactive sessions allow students to ask questions live as well as interact with colleagues. Recent topics include: Sweeten your Mix! A deep dive into the TouchMix effects and TouchMix for Recording!

QSC is also presenting Play Out Loud at Home, an extensive schedule of live “edutainment” streams on Facebook each day where QSC friends, artists, and product specialists share their music, conversation, and professional advice on a wide range of topics.

QSC Cinema customers can benefit from QSC@Home offerings including Q-SYS Level 1 Certification for Cinema with more topics to follow.

QSC@Home also provides free, open access to systems, live sound, and cinema training at QSCtraining.com, a training platform featuring hundreds of hours of on-demand, searchable training sessions in a variety of languages for learning the Q-SYS Ecosystem, TouchMix Series Mixers, K.2 Series loudspeakers, Cinema systems, and more.

“QSC has always engaged its customers with training that was as informative as it was fun, so that our students can feel a deeper connection to the learning process and with us!” said Patrick Heyn, QSC senior director of marketing, Systems. “We’ve infused that same formula into these new short bursts of learning, and I’m thrilled that our customers are thriving in these new virtual settings.”

“Training and education have always has been at the forefront of what we do at QSC, as our relationship with our customers only just begins at the point of sale,” said Ray van Straten, QSC senior director of marketing, Live Sound. “Now, more than ever, we remain committed to empowering our customers with the knowledge and support they require to build skill, gain confidence, and achieve success in their endeavors. Investments in learning today can only result in a faster and more rewarding commercial recovery once we’re past our current season.”