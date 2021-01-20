QSC Announces Availability of New Cloud Management Capabilities and Processing Options

The What: The new Professional Tier feature set for QSC’s Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager enables both remote access to UCI’s for helpdesk applications, as well as remote system and design file update capabilities.

The What Else: The new Professional Tier for Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager provides additional tools to centralize operations support for geographically disparate AV systems—as well as reduce the need for technicians to be onsite in order to perform system updates.

The new Remote UCI feature gives users the ability to interact with a UCI for any Q-SYS Core connected to Enterprise Manager, using a standard web browser. This enables a centralized support team to easily resolve operational user issues without sending technicians onsite.

The Remote Q-SYS Designer feature also enables users to troubleshoot, update, and redeploy design files to systems anytime from anywhere, without the need for complex network or remote desktop configurations.

The Bottom Line: Features within Professional Tier require a system upgrade to the newly released Q-SYS Designer Software v9.0 or higher. For more information or to sign up for a free 30-day trial, visit www.qsc.com/enterprisemanager.

Firmware updates via Enterprise Manager, using Remote Q-SYS Designer will be added in a subsequent software release.