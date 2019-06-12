QSC Adds to AcousticDesign Column Surface-Mount Loudspeaker Series

The What: QSC is expanding its AcousticDesign Series of column surface-mount loudspeakers, adding the four-driver AD-S402T. The 7.5-pound loudspeaker, which offers an effective frequency range of 110 Hz to 20 kHz, consists of four weather-treaded 2.5-inch transducers and is capable of 70V/100V or 8 ohm bypass loads. The S402T is optimized for delivering high quality sound performance within challenging acoustic environments.

The What Else: With a unique pan/tilt mounting system, the column surface-mount loudspeakers offer multiple positioning locations, allowing the loudspeaker to remain close to the wall while delivering up to -20° downward tilt. The mounting system’s ease of use reduces the amount of live load time and allows for a more time-efficient installation.

QSC AD-S402T

Each of the three AD Series column loudspeakers in this line (including the existing 8-driver and 16-driver models) feature Progressive Taper Topology (PTT), which provides a virtual curve for more precise directivity control, allowing integrators to achieve better audio performance for their customer.

The Bottom Line: The AcousticDesign Series loudspeakers offer a wide variety of sizes and enclosure types including SUB/SAT, surface-mount, pendant-mount, and ceiling-mount. All models in this broad portfolio provide consistent, balanced sonic characteristics, and share the same superior aesthetics enabling users to mix and match from wide variety of enclosure types.

