Q&A: Winka Dubbeldam on Modernizing Courses with 3D Printing and Robotics (EdTech Magazine)

"MakerBot is in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania to incorporate 3D printing into the institution’s architecture program to help students rethink how to design products, tools and even museum exhibits. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your school hasn't fully embraced maker culture, this coverage of the University of Pennsylvania's architecture program might just convince you to take the leap. Read how 3D printing and robotics are giving students new learning opportunities.