Q&A: Patrick Sullivan on Using Zero-Trust Networks to Boost Higher Ed Cybersecurity (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education institutions may need to rethink their network protection strategies to make sure student data is secure, and zero-trust networks may be the solution."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the number of cyberattacks targeting higher ed institutions continues to rise exponentially, IT teams are looking for new ways to shore up vulnerabilities. This Q&A explores why it might be time for schools to consider a new network configuration and how these zero-trust networks could help keep data more secure.