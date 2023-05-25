Q-SYS, Lenovo Collaborate to Deliver Complete UC Solutions

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Combined solutions enable Q-SYS to offer room bundles with Lenovo servicing high-impact spaces across UC platforms.

Q-SYS and Lenovo logos.
(Image credit: Q-SYS)

Q-SYS and Lenovo are collaborating to provide a seamless way to purchase and deploy high-impact spaces by bundling Lenovo room compute solutions with Q-SYS audio, video and control. This will be available through Q-SYS channels and partners to better serve the needs of the UC market.

“Lenovo is an ideal partner for Q-SYS as they deliver an advanced compute solution for the major UC vendors,” says Jason Moss, vice president, corporate development and alliances, Q-SYS. “Working together, we can expand the reach of both Q-SYS and Lenovo and bring our solutions to even more customers looking to deploy high-impact spaces for their employees."

“Integrating Q-SYS innovative audio, video and control platform with Lenovo ThinkSmart’s intelligent computing provides customers with a complete offering,” says Shannon MacKay, general manager of worldwide smart collaboration business, Lenovo. “Now, more customers will be able to create more powerful workspaces and experiences for smarter collaboration.”

“The high-impact space market is driving the collaboration space and we foresee the market rising to 11.3 million spaces by 2025 with the potential for nearly $140 billion in revenue,” concludes Rob Arnold, industry director, information and communications technology, Frost & Sullivan. “The vast opportunity makes this a very unique partnership to provide customers a top to bottom offering that makes it easier to adopt and deploy dynamic and scalable meeting spaces that deliver an elevated user experience.”

