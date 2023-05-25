Q-SYS, Lenovo Collaborate to Deliver Complete UC Solutions

Q-SYS and Lenovo are collaborating to provide a seamless way to purchase and deploy high-impact spaces by bundling Lenovo room compute solutions with Q-SYS audio, video and control. This will be available through Q-SYS channels and partners to better serve the needs of the UC market.

[Christopher Jaynes Joins Q-SYS as Senior Vice President of Software Technologies]

“Lenovo is an ideal partner for Q-SYS as they deliver an advanced compute solution for the major UC vendors,” says Jason Moss, vice president, corporate development and alliances, Q-SYS. “Working together, we can expand the reach of both Q-SYS and Lenovo and bring our solutions to even more customers looking to deploy high-impact spaces for their employees."

“Integrating Q-SYS innovative audio, video and control platform with Lenovo ThinkSmart’s intelligent computing provides customers with a complete offering,” says Shannon MacKay, general manager of worldwide smart collaboration business, Lenovo. “Now, more customers will be able to create more powerful workspaces and experiences for smarter collaboration.”

[A Meeting Equity Progress Report]

“The high-impact space market is driving the collaboration space and we foresee the market rising to 11.3 million spaces by 2025 with the potential for nearly $140 billion in revenue,” concludes Rob Arnold, industry director, information and communications technology, Frost & Sullivan. “The vast opportunity makes this a very unique partnership to provide customers a top to bottom offering that makes it easier to adopt and deploy dynamic and scalable meeting spaces that deliver an elevated user experience.”