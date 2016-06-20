PureLink Launches PureStream Video Over IP Distribution Solutions

PureLink announced the addition of the VIP Series Video over IP Solutions to its PureStream product line.

VIP Series

The VIP Series is designed to provide the simple addition of HDMI video, audio, RS-232, IR and USB extension, as well as matrix switching capabilities to local and wide-area network systems. The VIP-100 Tx/Rx and VIP-200 Tx/Rx extenders, combined with the intuitive VPX Control Server Software, offer a complete A/V distribution and management solution that is easy to implement and operate over existing IP networks.

“PureLink’s VIP Video Over IP product line brings performance, reliability, a rich feature set, and easy operation at a value not found from anyone else,” said Keith Frey, PureLink's Senior Product Manager. “Video Over IP distribution has been less than easy until now, and PureLink addresses these issues by combining reliable hardware with a uniquely designed software application that simplifies setup, discovery, and operation."

Featuring a browser interface, the VPX software provides users with the flexibility to access the application on any Wi-Fi enabled tablet regardless of the OS. The VIP Series delivers a solution for a variety of applications including higher education and digital signage distribution in retail and event venues.

Key features of the VIP-100 Tx/Rx and VIP-200 Tx/Rx include Full HD/1080p@60Hz, RS232 extension/distribution, HDMI Loop out on transmitter, point to point, or up to 64 x 192 matrix (hardware) and server based intuitive and feature rich control application (browser interface).