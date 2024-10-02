Pure Resonance Unveils New All-Weather Horn Loudspeaker

Pure Resonance Audio has released its newest addition to its line of commercial audio solutions. Built for enhanced voice intelligibility and wide sound dispersion, the H6 6.5-inch, two-way, full-range, all-weather horn loudspeaker delivers high-output and reliable performance in indoor and outdoor environments.

The Pure Resonance Audio H6 outdoor horn speaker features a 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter, offering exceptional clarity and coverage. Equipped with a built-in 60W 70V/100V transformer and IP66 weatherproof rating, the H6 is a versatile solution engineered to withstand the most challenging conditions, making it an ideal solution for stadiums, schools, parks, warehouses, and other small to large venues.

[Out of Sight Sound]

Key Features

Enhanced Voice Reproduction: Engineered for clear speech intelligibility over long distances, ensuring effective communication in large spaces.

Engineered for clear speech intelligibility over long distances, ensuring effective communication in large spaces. All-Weather Durability: The IP66 weatherproof rating and robust enclosure guarantee protection from dust, water, and impacts, making the H6 ideal for outdoor use year-round.

The IP66 weatherproof rating and robust enclosure guarantee protection from dust, water, and impacts, making the H6 ideal for outdoor use year-round. Wide Sound Dispersion: A 90x90-degree coverage pattern and 60 watts of continuous power handling ensure even sound distribution across wide areas.

A 90x90-degree coverage pattern and 60 watts of continuous power handling ensure even sound distribution across wide areas. Easy Installation: A heavy-duty mounting bracket and recessed, weatherproof terminal block allow quick, secure installation in any environment.

A heavy-duty mounting bracket and recessed, weatherproof terminal block allow quick, secure installation in any environment. Built-In Transformer: The 60W 70V/100V transformer with a 4 ohm bypass provides flexible power options for various applications.