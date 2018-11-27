Public Universities Collaborate to Close Achievement Gaps (Campus Technology)

"The Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities is starting a major new initiative with 130 public universities and systems to make it easier for students to get a higher education degree. The initiative, called Powered by Publics: Scaling Student Success, is a collaborative effort to improve college access, advance equity efforts and increase the number of college degrees by hundreds of thousands by 2025."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of collaboration can go a long way. Read how public institutions are working together in clusters to shore up student success.