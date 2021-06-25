PTZOptics Releases PT-JOY-G4

The What: PTZOptics has released the PT-JOY-G4, a camera control joystick offering serial or network-based camera control.

The What Else: With outputs for RS-232, RS-485, RS-422, and Ethernet control signals, the PT-JOY-G4 can connect to new equipment and legacy cameras from a wide range of brands, including PTZOptics, Sony, and others. The joystick offers the ability to switch between network and serial input protocols with the touch of a button, ideal for organizations in the midst of upgrading to IP-based video.

The PT-JOY-G4 was designed for maximum efficiency, allowing users to set up cameras using the built-in LCD display or a web interface. Internal testing has found that the PT-JOY-G4’s web interface can reduce camera setup time by up to 80 percent. The web interface also offers import/export settings functionality, allowing users to efficiently standardize multiple cameras or locations.

The Bottom Line: Now available for order for $549 USD (MAP), the PT-JOY-G4 offers nuanced control in a compact form factor. Users can operate camera position, zoom and focus in real time, or call up to 255 camera presets, including 9 quick pre-sets. For product specifications and more information, visit: https://ptzoptics.com/pt-joy-g4.