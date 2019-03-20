PSNI Names ‘Best Places to Work in AV’ for 2018

PSNI Global Alliance has named Viewhaus Sistemas of Guadalajara, Mexico and Level 3 Audiovisual of Mesa, AZ as the “Best Places to Work in AV” in 2018. This award recognizes members of PSNI Global Alliance who exceed key employee-performance metrics identified by the PSNI-exclusive Employee Engagement Survey.

Yielding its highest employee response rate in the history of the survey, there were three objectives measured and analyzed. First, the survey looked at the overall level of employee engagement within the network and compared it to previous surveys. Second, the report identified the work attributes that are most responsible for driving employee engagement in the member company and the audiovisual industry. Finally, the survey sought to understand the employees' perceptions of the company in areas such as leadership, work relationships (employee-to-supervisor and employee-to-co-worker), culture, growth, and opportunity

Based on an analysis completed by an independent research firm, PSNI Global Alliance awarded Level 3 Audiovisual the "Best Place to Work in AV with Over 50 Employees” while Viewhaus Sistemas was named the "Best Place to Work in AV with Under 50 Employees” award for 2018.

“The benefits of improved employee engagement are substantial: recruiting top talent, greater talent retention, increased engagement levels and productivity, and a better customer experience—to name a few,” said Chris Miller, executive director, PSNI Global Alliance. “Viewhaus and Level 3 have done an exceptional job to ensure employees feel valued by the company, have a high level of trust in senior leadership, and report that they would go above and beyond for their company.”

The research show that. overall, 85 percent of employees at PSNI Global Alliance-affiliated companies are satisfied with their employment and 94 percent of employees like the type of work they do for their employer.