PSNI Alliance Heads to InfoComm 2022, Celebrates Global Anniversary

PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab), a worldwide network of leading technology manufacturers and service providers, is celebrating some landmark numbers as InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas.

It has been five years since the Alliance announced its global expansion at InfoComm 2017—taking its unified offering outside of North America for the first time since 1986. In 2017, 10 founding certified solution providers (CSPs) joined PSNI’s mission to serve the world with unified, premier AV/UCC integration and service standards along with best-of-breed manufacturers.

Today, the Alliance can boast over 100 CSP partners—with 70% of these based outside of its 30-year-old roots in North America.

For Chris Miller, PSNI Global Alliance executive director, the growth is not only welcome, but testament to the need for a trusted, worldwide service that can deliver projects to the same high standards in Lahore as it does in London.

“The world of business is exactly that—the world”, said Miller. “Businesses now do not have borders, and they require unified technology solutions that are familiar wherever their office is in the world. By uniting the strength of PSNI, our customers get a truly global organization that brings the skillset and all-important experience to worldwide and cross-continental projects.”

To date, PSNI Global Alliance represents more than 200 licensed service and integration offices around the globe, tipping the scales in 50 countries spanning across 6 continents making it the largest global network of audiovisual integrators covering the largest geographical area in the world.

“Our large network of CSPs have the full spectrum of AV/ IT knowledge, meaning that we will always have experts to advise and support on any issue, regardless of its complexity," Miller added. "It is this knowledge, talent pool and considerable resource that has seen PSNI become what it is today—and we most certainly are not finished yet!”