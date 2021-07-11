PSNI Adds Three New Certified Solution Providers

The PSNI Global Alliance continues to reinforce its global presence with the announcement of three new Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) in the U.S.—Camera Corner Connecting Point, Dobil Laboratories, and Midtown Video.

“We are delighted to welcome these three latest U.S. members,” said Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance. “These latest three additions to our network further strengthen our coast-coast U.S. network. Alongside our comprehensive global network of partners, CCP, Dobil, and Midtown are known to operate to the highest industry standards, with their work well highlighted and recognized across industry media. We look forward to supporting them with future projects as we move forward together.”

“We are excited to join a group of like-minded people both in PSNI Global Alliance and throughout its global network,” added David Rosenberger, vice president of Dobil Laboratories. "The knowledge and experience the Alliance brings will help Dobil continue to stay on the cutting edge, making technology simple, practical, and fun.”