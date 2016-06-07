Prysm Founder Roger Hajjar Receives Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV Award

Dr. Roger Hajjar, founder and CTO of Prysm, has won the prestigious 2016 Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV Award. Hajjar will be presented the award in a ceremony preceding the keynote address at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas, held June 4-10.

The Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV Award is given annually to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the science of audiovisual experiences. Hajjar was chosen for his Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology, a novel display platform that leverages single-wavelength lasers to excite a phosphor screen and create images. LPD overcomes the shortcomings of legacy large format, indoor, display technologies (LCD, DLP and LED) and unlocks new visualization, immersion and engagement opportunities for large displays.

“Optical Sciences and its applications have intrigued me since I was young. This curiosity has led to the technology that is the foundation of the Prysm portfolio today,” said Hajjar. “Our touchscreen large format LPD display technology has enabled organizations around the world to increase their productivity and accelerate their critical decision making every day. I am very honored to see our work in the industry recognized with such a prestigious award, and I would like to thank the entire Prysm team that contributed in bringing this technology to the market.”

Hajjar holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Optical Sciences from the University of Arizona, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Boston University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. He also holds over 100 patents worldwide.