Professional Certification at Digital Signage Expo 2017

The Digital Signage Federation announced that Digital Signage Certification will be offered again this year at DSE 2017.



All four certification programs will be presented live, available to members and non-members alike, as part of the pre- and post-show educational curriculum at Digital Signage Expo 2017.

Any of the four full-day programs can be added to conference package attendance, or purchased as one-day ticketed events on:

•Tuesday, March 28, 9am –5pm

oDigital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE)

oDigital Signage Display Expert (DSDE)

•Friday, March 31, 9am – 5pm

oDigital Content and Media Expert (DCME)

oDigital Signage Network Expert (DSNE)

“Anyone looking to grow their understanding and presence within the digital signage industry needs to take these courses," said Rich Ventura, VP Business Development and Solutions of NEC. "Each course creates a better understanding of the industry and helps create smarter, faster, and stronger technology experts. There are no better courses to help end-users, suppliers, manufacturers, and service companies achieve growth and develop stronger technology practices. They have strengthened our company’s knowledge base and helped us develop our people.”

“While all certification courses are conveniently available online, the added benefit of live interaction with the professional facilitators who created the curricula and others committed to professional development adds a significant dimension to the learning experience," said Alan Brown, Co-Director of DSEG. “Making certification part of the educational experience at DSE provides the additional opportunity of applying new information immediately while networking with peers and vendors on the show floor.”

DSEG is the Official Certification Program of the Digital Signage Federation. The Digital Signage Federation and Digital Signage Expo are partnering with the Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) to bring comprehensive live certifications to DSE 2017. These courses are designed to educate attendees thoroughly, from the fundamentals, to in-depth technical training, covering critical areas of digital signage.