John Maier is Named CEO of Bose Professional

Transom Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has announced the appointment of John Maier as CEO of the newly independent Bose Professional (opens in new tab).

“John is an experienced and successful pro-audio industry executive and it’s great to have him join the team at Bose Professional,” said Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom Capital. “We have known John for over 10 years and watched him grow Blue Microphones from a small professional microphone company to a global professional and consumer electronics brand. He also helped us transform Loud Audio from a collection of unconnected brands to the now thriving Mackie.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the new Bose Professional,” said Maier. “I’ve been a user, salesman and overall admirer of the business and products since early in my career, and I see a great future ahead. I’m in the ideal position of knowing the brand and market well, while still bringing an outsider’s perspective to the business. I look forward to helping Bose Professional and Transom achieve all their goals.”

Maier spent the past several years as an operating partner for Transom, overseeing such businesses as Mackie. Before that, Maier was the CEO of Blue Microphones, a designer of award-winning and critically acclaimed microphones, headphones and accessories. He helped leverage the company’s professional recording studio heritage into the consumer electronics space and grew the company tenfold during his tenure, eventually selling the business to Logitech.

Prior to Blue Microphones, Maier was the CEO of TC Group Americas where he helped the Danish company build brands like Tannoy, LabGruppen, TC Electronic and Lake, tripling the company’s revenue. Prior to TC, Maier held several leadership positions in the audio industry, including Alesis, Guitar Center and Sound Marketing. He is one of a select few who has managed companies named to the Inc. Magazine “Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies” for ten consecutive years.

Maier earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from California Lutheran University and has served as board member or advisor to many for profit and non-profits during his career.