Pro AV Newsmakers: Personnel Moves and Partnerships You May Have Missed

Another week means another slew of Pro AV personnel and company news in a busy start to 2024. Get caught up on what you may have missed.

People News

K-array USA Welcomes Joanna Mikucki as VP of Business Development, KSCAPE

K-array USA has appointed Joanna “Jojo” Mikucki as VP of business development, KSCAPE. With over 17 years of experience in the Pro AV industry, Mikucki's professional journey began in the AV industry as an event producer specializing in live events and tradeshows. Transitioning into the residential/commercial construction sector in 2020, Mikucki forged strong relationships with builders, architects, and interior designers, earning accolades such as the Woman of the Year Award 2023 from the Long Island Builders Institute.

In her new role, Mikucki's key responsibilities include driving brand awareness for KSCAPE among architects, interior designers, and AV consultants nationwide. She will also provide project assistance and design support, spearhead AIA training presentations in the New York Metro Area, and directly manage key customer projects to ensure timely delivery and professional training.

Colin Studybaker Named President of dBTechnologies USA

dBTechnologies named Colin Studybaker president of dBTech USA. In his new role, Studybaker will continue to grow and expand the dBTech USA team, as well as the warehouse, service and support systems serving the U.S.



Studybaker has served as VP of sales for the dBTech USA team ever since dBTechnologies opened its U.S. headquarters in Miami. A former recording engineer and musician working in a variety of studios and live sound venues, Studybaker got his start in the pro audio industry working in technical support at TC Electronic. During his career with the TC Group of companies, Studybaker held a variety of positions including applications engineer, brand manager, as well as educator and instructor for the tour and install sound markets for the Lab Gruppen, Lake DSP, and Tannoy brands.

Subsequent to joining dBTechnologies as national sales manager, Studybaker worked at American Music and Sound managing several major brands, including Allen & Heath.

d&b audiotechnik Welcomes Robb Allan as Principal Product Manager for Soundscape

d&b audiotechnik has strengthened its commitment to the future of immersive sound with the appointment of Robb Allan, a longtime sound engineer and product designer, as principal product manager for d&b Soundscape. Allan joins the team led by d&b's VP of immersive, Al McKinna, reinforcing the company‘s dedication to the advancement of immersive audio technologies.

With a career in professional audio spanning touring, studio, and television, Allan brings Pro AV expertise to his new role. His extensive experience includes working with artists such as Radiohead, Massive Attack, Groove Armada, and Coldplay, as well as being a key contributor to product development initiatives at digital mixing console manufacturer Avid.

In his role, Allan aims to use his first-hand experience of d&b's Soundscape technology to inspire creatives about its transformative capabilities

(l-r): Kirk Kessler, Jen McGee, PJ Pedroni. (Image credit: LED Studio)

LED Studio has expanded its service offering with a substantial expansion of its U.S. team. Kirk Kessler joins LED Studio as director of sports and entertainment sales U.S, and brings a wealth of experience to LED Studio with a career spanning over 25 years with global brand Samsung. LED Studio also appointed Jen McGee as associate director of project development and named PJ Pedroni director of sales at LED Studio. These strategic appointments play an integral role in accelerating LED Studio’s U.S. growth by holistically enhancing its operations.

Company News

Powersoft Welcomes AVL Media Group as New Distributor for Canada

Powersoft has appointed AVL Media Group, a division of Intellimix Corp, as its new distributor and service center for Canada. Established more than 25 years ago, AVL Media Group is a distribution company with a mission of developing long-term, mutually beneficial, business relationships through professional products backed by excellent sales, service and technical support.

AVL Media Group will focus on promoting Powersoft’s products and technologies, making its customers and potential partners aware of their unique features and benefits to significantly grow the Italian audio manufacturer’s footprint in Canada.

AVL Media Group will continue to build Powersoft’s established brand recognition by actively engaging in the market with multi-faceted awareness campaigns, webinars, and in-person visits to key stakeholders.

PPDS, Deutsche Telekom AG Partner for New Commercial Opportunities with Philips Tableaux ePaper Displays

PPDS has partnered with Deutsche Telekom, developing new commercial opportunities with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays. Deutsche Telekom selected Philips Tableaux ePaper Series as part of plans to extend and expand upon its digital out of home (DOOH) communications.

Working together with Tennagels Medientechnik, a systems integrator and valued PPDS partner based in Düsseldorf, Deutsche Telekom will be able to design a completely new inventory line. The integration of Philips Tableaux ePaper displays into the Deutsche Telekom digital out of home ecosystem is scheduled to start in summer 2024 with a field test in Germany.

For Tennagels, the challenges include designing a display housing that can be perfectly adapted to the existing Telekom Multifunctional Housing, thus fitting seamlessly into the overall appearance of the Telekom digital signage solution. And not only functionally, such as ensuring the electromagnetic compatibility of the existing sensitive Telekom technology, but also easy to maintain and aesthetically pleasing.

TSG Launches New E-commerce Site for Georgia Copper Product Line

Technical Services Group (TSG) has fully integrated Georgia Copper into its operations following its January 2023 acquisition. In addition to relocating the company from its original Cleveland, GA location to TSG’s Baton Rouge, LA headquarters, TSG has launched a new e-commerce website specific to the Georgia Copper product line.

The Georgia Copper acquisition has broadened TSG’s existing portfolio of RF, studio and facility infrastructure solutions. It also strengthens TSG’s value proposition as a full-service provider, which spans installation, commissioning and technical support services, along with its own growing product line.

The new e-commerce website designed was built specifically to facilitate fast, easy online ordering of Georgia Copper products. The product catalog includes core copper, lightning, and surge suppression products, such as copper straps, copper braids, ground clamps and bars, protector bars, wire, tools, and more.