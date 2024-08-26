Pro AV Newsmakers: A Shure, TD SYNNEX Partnership and More

The Pro AV wheel never stops turning. Check out some promotions, partnerships, and announcements you may have missed last week.

People News

AV Pro Global Appoints VP, MXnet Systems Group

(Image credit: AVPro Global)

AVPro Global Holdings, parent company of AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, Murideo, and Thenaudio audio/video distribution products, has appointed Kevin (Jinghui) Wang as VP of the MXnet Systems Group.

This newly formed specialty design and development business unit is dedicated to expanding the AVPro Edge brand’s MXnet AV-over-IP product portfolio in market segments encompassing business and corporate, education, government, hospitality and retail, house of worship, medical, and high-end residential systems. The new division represents an evolution intended to better address the unique needs of these market verticals.

Wang will report to Matt Murray, AVPro co-owner and CTO, and oversees MXnet development initiatives, including the integration of AI-driven network optimization and cybersecurity into the already popular MXnet AV-over-IP ecosystem.

Stage Audio Works Reinforces Sales Team with New Appointment

(Image credit: Stage Audio Works)

Stage Audio Works has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Gary Furman. Furman brings over two decades of expertise in the distribution of products to the Pro AV and events markets, in addition to recent experience in the systems integration sector.



Furman is equally enthusiastic about his new role. “I am excited to reconnect with old acquaintances and forge new relationships in an industry that I have come to love,” he said. “Joining Stage Audio Works after a three-year hiatus from distribution feels like coming home.”

Company News

Shure Announces Strategic Alliance with TD SYNNEX

(Image credit: Shue)

Shure formed a new strategic alliance with TD SYNNEX. This collaboration significantly expands access to the availability of Shure’s market-leading and cutting-edge audio solutions products to customers across the United States.

The alliance provides TD SYNNEX customers with access to Shure’s near century of expertise in superior audio technology. By combining this with TD SYNNEX’s wide distribution network and customer support, customers now have the opportunity to complete their full suite of collaboration tools with reliable conferencing, presentation and education solutions. As high-quality audio becomes more important in areas such as hybrid work and education, this alliance makes it easier for customers to find top-notch audio products and receive the necessary support. Together, TD SYNNEX and Shure are meeting the increasing need for reliable and advanced meeting room and classroom solutions.

“This alliance with TD SYNNEX makes Shure’s innovative audio solutions and services accessible to an even wider range of customer who are ready to upgrade their suite of communication tools, while also ensuring that they receive unparalleled support,” shared Sean Bowman, associate VP of Sales, North America, at Shure. “Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and transformative experiences in the world of audio technology and collaboration.”

Centro Becomes Official Crestron Partner

(Image credit: Centro)

Centro, developers of an intuitive smart building app designed for the education, hospitality, and corporate markets, is now an official Crestron partner. The partnership marks a key step in Centro’s journey to revolutionizing the connected user experience in any number of modern environments.



Centro has already appeared in Crestron’s booths at recent trade shows, including ISE, Sydney Build, and InfoComm 2024. Attendees were able to experience, first-hand, the integration of Centro’s smart app into the familiar user interfaces of a Crestron or Crestron Home solution in both a hotel and MDU setting.

“Crestron’s robust and scalable portfolio is meant to help people excel where they live, work, and learn,” adds Bob Bavolacco, director of technology partnerships at Crestron. “Through our partnership with Centro, Crestron is able to enhance our building management offerings by leaning on Centro’s expertise to deliver a captivating user experience and additional features for our mutual customers to enjoy. Our partnership with Centro will ensure we continue to meet and exceed the expectations of these customers in the residential, MDU, and hospitality markets.”

(Image credit: D-Tools)

Simpro and D-Tools agreed to a strategic partnership aimed at enriching the landscape of trade service tools and operations. This collaboration was driven by a shared commitment to enhancing customer success through innovation and collaboration.

The partnership between Simpro and D-Tools aims to enhance product capabilities, expand market reach, and develop new distribution channels by leveraging both companies' strengths.

Simpro's commitment to enhancing value for existing customers aligns perfectly with D-Tools' strengths in extending functionality beyond estimating, proposals and system design into robust job and asset management solutions. Through this partnership, users of D-Tools’ System Integrator (SI) software and Simpro’s job management solution can benefit from an integration which allows D-Tools project details to flow seamlessly into Simpro to facilitate an integrated project workflow.

