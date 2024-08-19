Pro AV Newsmakers: Exertis Almo Honors Manufacturer Excellence Awards and More

It was a busy week in Pro AV. Before we get to some of the news you missed, let's get caught up on the big stories.

Aurora Multimedia appointed industry veteran Hal Truax as VP of sales and marketing. Truax is tasked with implementing and overseeing Aurora’s global initiatives, helping to evangelize Aurora’s range of innovative and disruptive products to integrators and distributors. You can read more about it right here.

In the ever-evolving world of Pro AV acquisitions, Korbyt acquired NFS Technology. The move combines innovative digital signage and advanced workplace management capabilities to a global audience. You can get all the details here.

In alliance news, Extron joined NSCA. Coinciding with this collaboration, Extron will also sponsor NSCA's upcoming XBO Experience, a conference designed by and for emerging talent in the system integration industry, scheduled for November 12-13 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. Here's a look at what this partnership means.

Now, on with the show.

People News

Atlona’s Steve Bogart Names Co-Chair of ETC’s IDEA Committee

Atlona's EDU business development manager Steve Bogart has been appointed to the IDEA Committee, an initiative from the Educational Technology Collaborative (ETC) established to integrate inclusivity, diversity, equity and access into ETC programs, communications and activities.

Bogart will co-chair the committee with Sarah Hava Valley, the assistant director of online learning at Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business, for a two-year term effective immediately. Over that period, Bogart and Hava Valley will identify and execute the most pertinent tasks and projects required to promote and strengthen the organization’s mission. The two were recently selected to co-chair the IDEA Committee through a vote by the ETC Board following the completion of the previous committee’s two-year term.

In addition to its core mission outlined above, the IDEA Committee serves as an advisory to the ETC Board, committees and task forces as new values, practices and principles are considered. Their advisory efforts are aided through data collection and annual member surveys that help to identify challenges and confirm best steps forward.

Bogart, who joined Atlona in February 2023, brings years of AV in education expertise to the committee, especially as it relates to applying technologies for maximum effect within learning environments. Bogart’s vast experience on the manufacturing side of the business complements Hava Valley’s leadership and perspectives on the instructional and learning side, and his goals for the committee emphasize the desire to make AV and IT products more easily accessible to a broader user base.

Listen Technologies Promotes Kevin Jewkes to Chief of Staff

Listen Technologies has promoted Kevin Jewkes to chief of staff. In this new role, Jewkes serves as a trusted advisor to and proxy for Listen Technologies President and CEO Maile Keone.

As chief of staff, Jewkes will also oversee major projects, contribute to the development and execution of long-term strategic plans, and identify opportunities for growth. He will continue to support relationships with stakeholders, including board members, investors, and partners.

Jewkes joined Listen Technologies in 2013 and has held leadership positions in sales strategy and sales operations during his tenure with the company. Most recently, he was senior director of revenue operations, where he oversaw daily sales operations, streamlined processes, and enhanced efficiency to support the organization’s growth objectives. Previously, Jewkes held roles on the sales side of the business, including leading cross-functional teams, implementing best practices, and driving continuous improvement initiatives.

Company News

Exertis Almo Divulges Plans to "Evolve and Elevate"

Last week, Exertis Almo led a week of learning, connecting, celebrating and giving back as part of Exertis Almo’s “Evolve and Elevate” themed National Sales Meeting (NSM) in Baltimore, MD. The week, which included a keynote by motivational speaker Kevin Carroll, themed manufacturer product training, and backpack filling for Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia, culminated with a Gala at the American Visionary Arts Museum to announce the winners of its 2024 Manufacturer Excellence Awards.

The Gala, themed “An Evening Under the Cherry Blossoms,” was highlighted by the presentation of the Exertis Almo Manufacturer Excellence Awards. Winners include:

Vendor Rep of the Year: Michael Venaski, Epson America

Vendor of the Year/Top Gross Margin: Samsung Pro

Vendor of the Year/Top Sales: Essentials: Legrand AV

Vendor of the Year/Highest Growth Percentage YOY, Displays: MAXHUB

Top Performer/Growth YOY Displays: LG Business Solutions (Hospitality and Pro AV)

Top Performers-/Highest Growth YOY, Essentials: WyreStorm, SpinetiX, Peerless-AV, and NETGEAR

Glensound, ASK Sales & Representation Name Vision2 Marketing as Rep

Glensound and ASK Sales & Representation named Vision2 Marketing will now represent Glensound audio products throughout Southern California, Southern Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii.

Since its founding in 2004, Vision2 Marketing has assembled a seasoned team of sales and support professionals with diverse backgrounds in production, integration, retail, and eCommerce. The company is committed to providing its dealers products from the premium brands in professional audio, video, lighting, and control, while providing the best customer service experience available. Their service and support philosophy has allowed the company to grow into one of the leading rep firms in the industry with representatives in Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Houston, South Florida, Southern California, Arizona, Las Vegas, and Honolulu.

Visionary Appoints SYMCO as New Representative Firm

Visionary is partnering with SYMCO, one of the oldest independent manufacturers' representative firms. SYMCO will now represent Visionary’s comprehensive portfolio in Metro New York/Northern New Jersey, Upstate New York, and New England.

Founded in 1972, SYMCO has built its reputation over the past five decades by developing and nurturing trusted relationships with consultants, integrators, and end users throughout its region. As one of the oldest rep firms in the country, SYMCO’s success is grounded in its commitment to excellence and deep industry connections.

SYMCO’s value stems from its expert team, consisting of 12 professionals with over 500 years of collective experience in the commercial AV industry, ensuring that clients receive unparalleled industry insight and support. Additionally, SYMCO’s representation of solutions enhances its ability to deliver top-tier products to the market.