A Pro AV Alliance: Extron Joins NSCA

Extron is the newest member of the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA). Coinciding with this collaboration, Extron will also sponsor NSCA's upcoming XBO Experience, a conference designed by and for emerging talent in the system integration industry, scheduled for November 12-13 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA.

The XBO Experience aims to foster growth and development for new professionals by focusing on ongoing and emerging trends in the industry, sharing best practices, and highlighting proven methods. This event will provide a unique platform for the next generation of system integrators to learn, network, and enhance their skills in an ever-evolving field.

“Extron’s collaboration with NSCA and sponsorship of the XBO Experience is a testament to our dedication to nurturing the future leaders of our industry,” said Casey Hall, Chief Marketing Officer for Extron. “We believe that by supporting workforce development initiatives, we can help build a stronger, more innovative industry. The XBO Experience is the perfect venue to engage with and educate the emerging talent that will drive our industry forward.”

“By joining NSCA and supporting the inaugural XBO Experience, Extron is sending a clear message to the integration community that it’s focused on helping to address workforce and leadership development obstacles,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “These are signature business challenges for companies in the NSCA community. Extron’s support is much appreciated.”

In becoming an NSCA member, Extron aims to provide valuable resources and insights that will help shape the careers of young professionals in the integration industry. By supporting NSCA's mission, Extron is committed to contributing in a unique way through its advanced AV technology solutions and industry expertise. Extron is enthusiastic about teaming up with the NSCA to advance the AV industry and help develop professionals ready to take on future challenges.