Presentation Switchers Debuts Cloud Control Software

The What: Presentation Switchers has debuted Cloud Control, its browser-based control software. Developed for both desktop and mobile computing devices, Cloud Control empowers help desk professionals to quickly and efficiently respond to user issues in near real time from anywhere around the globe.

The What Else: Using Cloud Control, support staff can associate devices into groups for quick access. Devices can be grouped by campus, buildings, or floors where these rooms are located. Staff can quickly respond to customer inquiries from anywhere they have internet access, using either desktop or mobile computing devices. Cloud Control can modify volume, turn on and off key features of PS devices, and reset devices back to factory defaults, almost instantaneously.

As a browser-based application written on a scalable and industry-secure Amazon AWS server, Cloud Control is secure. Cloud Control enabled products utilize 256-bit encrypted communications between the device and the server. Equally notable, content is never shared with the screen, so any potential exposure is limited. Combined with support for a large range of PS presentation switcher products, including the PS105, 2 X 1 switchers, as well as the PS600 modular switchers with up to 10 X 2 configurations, and the result is expanded functionality and control.

Cloud Control also excels in offering insight into room utilization and performance. Cloud Control tracks how often a single room or a group of rooms are used. The software tracks this usage in real-time using graphic images displayed by day or month. Similarly, Cloud Control can also tell how often the multimedia portion of the presentation system is utilized. This information can be used to maximize capital utilization or simply assist end users in knowing the best day and time to schedule conferences in any given room.

Presentation Switchers makes the entire setup and registration process quick and easy. AV presentation systems utilizing both PS switcher products and Cloud Control benefit from the company’s automatic device registration service. PS products ordered with this service are automatically linked and show the moment they are connected to the internet. Administrators immediately see the devices within the Cloud Control configuration the moment they log into the system.

“We always design our products with self-healing features, but there are always times a device’s behavior needs a little ‘tweaking,’” said Phil Hale, president and CEO of Presentation Switchers. “Cloud Control makes the management of multiple or remote multimedia spaces so much easier. From volume control, reset, to room utilization statistics, Cloud Control delivers PS customers a level of control that they never experienced before. We are very proud to offer this tool to our customers—and at a very aggressive price point.”

The Bottom Line: Designed for the purpose of providing site administrators control of PS-enabled conference rooms, Cloud Control can manage a single PS presentation switcher or thousands of units at a single site or multiple sites—making the system well suited for mid- to large-size companies with multiple conference rooms or colleges and universities with campus-wide classrooms and presentation spaces.

Presentation Switchers’ new Cloud Control browser-based control software is now available at a rate of US $7.95 per switcher per month.