Premier Mounts Unveils Rebranding

Premier Mounts has revealed a distinct new look that will align the brand with the identity of parent company Gamber-Johnson.

The makeover follows the announcement of the new acquisition by Gamber-Johnson, a supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks, and other mobility applications. The Premier Mounts rebrand will echo Gamber-Johnson’s current blue color to reflect the company’s dedication to producing products that are rugged, reliable, and responsive.

“We at Gamber-Johnson, are eager to evolve together, with Premier, to raise the bar and continue to create the high-quality products that our clients have come to expect,” said Brian Wagner, president, and CEO of Gamber-Johnson.

“Premier Mounts mission has consistently been to provide high-quality product innovation in mounting designs and engineering paired with a strong customer service experience and response to the rapidly changing audiovisual industry,” said Brent Henderson, general manager at Premier Mounts. “We look forward to building a stronger Premier Mounts led by Gamber-Johnson as we continue to work closely with our partners and customers worldwide.”